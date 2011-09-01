NEW YORK AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson has bet the house with his $39 billion (24 billion pound) deal to buy T-Mobile USA -- and now he has no choice but to double down on his wager.

The Department of Justice's decision to sue to block the deal, which would merge the nation's second- and fourth-largest mobile service providers to take roughly 75 percent control of the market, easily provides the biggest challenge of Stevenson's tenure as AT&T CEO: proving the DOJ wrong.

"Stephenson put himself on the line with this deal, so he has to double down. He has no choice," said a source close to AT&T who described the deal as a "career-defining move."

After spending years watching predecessor Ed Whitacre acquire BellSouth, SBC and others to earn a reputation as the telecom industry's most renowned dealmaker, Stephenson moved to make his own name in the acquisition game.

Though analysts suggested AT&T's appetite might be sated from Whitacre's run and were sceptical that regulators would approve another big deal in the heavily consolidated telecommunications industry, Stephenson, 50, went ahead.

"A lot of investors who aren't sure of the regulatory process were counting on AT&T to have its ducks aligned to get the deal done," said BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk. "If AT&T loses its fight it could call into question how strong the lawyers are at AT&T and the judgement of senior management."

Compounding matters is the fact that Stephenson's zeal in lobbying for the deal's passage has painted a poor picture of AT&T's business without it, which could come back to haunt him if the company eventually has to go it alone.

Stephenson has said, for instance, that without the deal, AT&T would not be able to expand its high-speed wireless services in time to meet ever increasing demand for data services like mobile video and Internet.

According to the source close to AT&T, that is essentially an admission that one of the company's traits is bad service.

Stephenson's appeared on CNBC Wednesday to lobby for the deal by touting AT&T's creation of 5,000 jobs -- by bringing some call centres back to the United States. But the appearance came just hours before the DOJ's decision was handed down, making his confidence appear misplaced in retrospect.

Though analysts were surprised when the deal was announced on March 20, Stephenson insisted he had done his homework on the regulatory front.

His statements of confidence that the deal would succeed -- backed by a record break-up package worth an estimated $6 billion -- were taken as a good sign and helped analysts come around to his view that the plan was a good move for AT&T and the industry overall.

Despite the DOJ's move to block the deal, some analysts still say Stephenson made the right decision. They argue the deal would help ease competitive pressure, which would in turn make it easier for operators to raise prices to fund the hefty investments they have to make in their networks to keep up with soaring data demand.

"The end of the AT&T/T-Mobile deal is likely to be bad for all the U.S. carriers," said Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett.

Without the deal, Stephenson will have few options.

"There would be little opportunity for AT&T to engage in a significant merger going forward if they lose this," said Nomura analyst Michael McCormack, who noted that a deal small enough to get past the regulators may not be enough for AT&T.

For example, smaller operators Leap Wireless and MetroPCS Communications are both regional players who would not have enough spectrum holdings to make a difference to AT&T, McCormack said.

If the deal is indeed dead, McCormack said, the government would need to hasten its efforts to clear up alternative wireless airwaves to put up for auction.

"There are certain markets where clearly AT&T would need more spectrum. Our hope is the government would act on that in the absence of a T-Mobile deal," he said.

In McCormack's view, even though rejection of Stephenson's deal would put AT&T in a very tough position, the CEO made the best move possible by going after T-Mobile USA, which uses the same network technology as AT&T.

"I don't think this was a failing on Randall's part," McCormack said. "Looking at the deal from a technology standpoint and from a spectrum standpoint, it makes a lot of sense ... If it gets rejected for competition reasons, it would be hard to assign blame to management for that."

But in the meantime investors face a lot of uncertainty.

"It could be 6 to 12 months before we know the true outcome," the Nomura analyst said.

Even worse, BTIG's Piecyk said, if Stephenson loses the court battle, AT&T will have to go up against a T-Mobile armed with a war chest of $3 billion cash to buy its own spectrum.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Peter Lauria; Editing by Gary Hill)