FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE), a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.

Audi board member Dietmar Voggenreiter said the agreement with China's FAW Group [SASACJ.UL], the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture and the Audi dealer council was a "strategic milestone for Audi's business in China".

Audi said the parties reached a "mutual understanding" that Audi models from a potential partnership between the carmaker and China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (600104.SS) would be sold through its existing dealer network in China.

