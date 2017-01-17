Logos of Volkswagen (R) and Audi are seen on a wheel of a car at a used car dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi AG (NSUG.DE) said it will expand its model portfolio in China to include locally produced electric cars produced by FAW VW, handing a lifeline to China FAW Group Corp.[SASACJ.UL] whose brands have struggled.

On Tuesday, Audi outlined a 10-year plan with FAW Group with a new company for mobility and digital services and closer cooperation in the area of financial services. Audi and FAW also agreed to produce five additional e-tron models for China in the next five years, including purely battery-powered cars with ranges of more than 500 kilometers.

An early entrant to China, the world's largest car market, Audi remains the best-selling premium car brand although it is rapidly losing ground to newer car models from Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz.

