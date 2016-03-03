Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder is presented during the Volkswagen group night ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

INGOLSTADT, Germany Audi (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has ruled out selling its Italian brands Lamborghini and Ducati to help offset costs of its emissions test-rigging scandal.

"Those brands belong to Audi and, together with us, have an excellent future," Stadler said at an earnings press conference on Thursday at the carmaker's base in Ingolstadt.

Separately, sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter said he expects "moderate" growth of Audi's deliveries in China this year, after sales in its largest market slipped 1.4 percent in 2015 to 571,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)