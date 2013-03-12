A worker cleans an Audi A3 in the final check area at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

INGOLSTADT, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi is grappling with stagnant earnings as the world's second-largest luxury car maker feels the impact of slumping auto demand in core European markets.

Operating profit at Audi edged up 0.6 percent last year to 5.38 billion euros (4.6 billion pounds) while net profit fell 2 percent to 4.35 billion, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"Overall development in Western Europe was recessive and economic output contracted," Finance Chief Axel Strotbek said at the car maker's annual press conference.

Still, Audi stood by a goal to beat last year's record 1.46 million vehicle sales in 2013 and increase deliveries to over 2 million by 2020 as the VW division aims to snatch the luxury-sales crown from German rival BMW (BMWG.DE) that year.

Parent VW on February 22 scaled back its forecast for another record year in 2013, saying the goal is now to match the record 11.5 billion euro (10.19 billion pounds) operating profit for 2012.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)