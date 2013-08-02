Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
MUNICH Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium brand Audi can reach its target of annual sales of more than 2 million cars ahead of the 2020 time frame it had set itself, Luca de Meo, board member for marketing and sales, said on Friday.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Edward Taylor)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.