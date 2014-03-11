Journalists stand in front of Audi TT 2.0 T quattro car during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

INGOLSTADT, Germany German luxury carmaker Audi (VOWG_p.DE) is bracing for another drop in operating profit this year as the costs of foreign expansion, new models and technologies weigh on its results.

The Volkswagen-owned brand plans to spend a record 22 billion euros ($30.5 billion) on new models, factories and technology through 2018, when parent VW hopes to eclipse Toyota (7203.T) as the world's largest automaker.

Audi is expanding abroad, building new facilities in Mexico and Brazil, and may for the first time build more cars outside Germany than within its home country in 2014.

"We are making enormous expenditure for future growth with our modular strategy," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said at a press conference on Tuesday. "We sow today what we reap tomorrow."

Audi, which contributes almost half to VW group profit, aims to increase deliveries to a new record this year after hitting a target of 1.5 million cars two years early in 2013.

Sales may increase above 50 billion euros from a record 49.9 billion in 2013, the CEO said.

The brand wants to increase deliveries by about a quarter to at least 2 million by 2020, when Audi hopes to overtake rival BMW (BMWG.DE) as the world's biggest premium carmaker.

Audi said its operating margin may slide to within its 8-10 percent target range in 2014, from 10.1 percent in 2013.

Operating profit fell 6.2 percent last year to 5.03 billion euros, but beat the highest estimate of 4.87 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

