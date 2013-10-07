An Audi A4 logo is pictured at the production line of the German car manufacturer's plant in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN Germany's Audi (VOWG_p.DE) said sales in September increased 10 percent compared to the same month a year earlier to 150,300 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on demand from the United States, China and Europe.

Nine-month deliveries rose 7.6 percent to 1.18 million vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Monday, citing the Q3 and Q5 SUVs and the A3 compact as best-selling models.

By comparison, Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz, which fell behind Audi in 2011 in global sales charts, last week reported its highest-ever deliveries in September. Volume at Mercedes rose 15.9 percent to 142,994 vehicles, the manufacturer said on October 4.

Luxury-market leader BMW (BMWG.DE) is expected to publish monthly deliveries later this week.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Peter Dinkloh)