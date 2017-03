The Audi logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

FRANKFURT Germany's Audi on Monday said sales in October rose 6.8 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, to 132,050 cars, putting the Volkswagen-owned (VOWG_p.DE) auto maker on track to reach 1.5 million deliveries in 2013.

Sales in the first 11 months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 1.44 million vehicles, the Ingolstadt, Germany-based premium car maker said.

Audi said deliveries had surpassed 1.45 million in early December, thanks to demand in China and North America.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)