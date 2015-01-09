File photo of a Audi logo sign inside the lobby at the U.S. headquarters building of the Volkswagen Group of America in Herndon, Virginia, September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

BERLIN Audi (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday sales jumped 15 percent in December to 150,000 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles on double-digit gains in the United States and China.

Deliveries of Volkswagen's flagship premium division set a new record last year, rising 11 percent to 1.74 million cars, with China accounting for a third of total volume, the Ingolstadt-based carmaker said.

Audi maintained second place in the global luxury sales race behind German rival BMW (BMWG.DE), beating Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz division which in 2014 delivered a record 1.65 million cars.

