The Audi four rings logo is seen with an 2015 R8 Competition coupe (rear) at the press day for the Washington Auto Show in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

BERLIN Audi (VOWG_p.DE) outsold German rival Mercedes-Benz for a second month in February as the Volkswagen division benefited from its revamped model lineup.

Sales in February rose 4.2 percent to 122,550 luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), a record high for the month, Audi said on Sunday, fuelled by demand for the new-generation A3 compact series and revamped A6 saloon.

January and February combined sales were up 7.4 percent to a record 260,250 vehicles on strong demand from China, Germany and the United States, its top three markets, Audi said.

Stuttgart-based Daimler (DAIGn.DE) last week posted record February deliveries of 120,270 vehicles for its core Mercedes-Benz division, up 14.6 percent from a year earlier to bring its two-month tally to 246,135 autos.

Ingolstadt-based Audi last month introduced revamped versions of its A1 compact and Q3 SUV to Europe and will later this year launch new generations of its top-selling A4 model and flagship Q7 SUV.

Luxury-sales champion BMW (BMWG.DE) is expected to publish its February deliveries next week.

Audi will publish full-year results on March 10.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)