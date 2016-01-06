Andre Brown of Audi Japan presents the new Audi Q7 e-tron quattro at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN Audi (VOWG_p.DE) increased global sales by about 3.5 percent to a new record of more than 1.8 million cars last year, powered by double-digit growth in the United States, the automaker said.

Audi's deliveries in the world's second-biggest car market, where some of its diesel models have been found to carry illicit emissions-control devices, rose 11 percent to 202,000 autos in 2015, weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on Wednesday, together with the full-year tally.

A spokeswoman at Ingolstadt-based Audi confirmed the report, saying that official sales data will be released on Friday. Audi increased global deliveries 10.5 percent in 2014 to 1.74 million.

