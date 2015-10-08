An employee drives freehand sitting in an Audi A 6 test car, equipped with the Bosch Narrow Road Assistant, during an automated test drive at the company's new research and advance development centre Campus Renningen during a guided media tour in Renningen, Germany September... REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Audi (VOWG_p.DE) sales rose 6.8 percent in September to 170,900 cars thanks to strong demand from the United States and Southern Europe.

Sales of luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles at Volkswagen's flagship division increased 3.8 percent in the first nine months to 1.35 million cars.

Sales in the United States were up 16.2 percent, compared with a 9.9 percent growth rate in August, so far unaffected by Volkswagen's diesel emissions rigging scandal.

Chinese deliveries increased 2.9 percent last month from a 4.1 percent fall in August. Sales in Germany were flat.

