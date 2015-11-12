The Audo logo is seen at the entrance of the Audi powerplant in Brussels, Belgium September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN Volkswagen's Audi brand sold fewer vehicles in October than German rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz, according to data published on Thursday.

Sales of Audi's luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUV) rose 2 percent to 149,200 models, with gains in Europe and the United States offsetting a drop in China, Audi's biggest market, it said.

Deliveries in the United States jumped 17 percent to 17,700 cars, an October record for Audi even as some of its models such as the A3 compact and Q5 SUV are affected by parent VW's rigging of diesel emissions tests there.

Though poised to beat its 2014 record of 1.74 million sales, Audi is trailing Mercedes after 10 months with sales of 1.497 million. That compares with 1.531 million at Mercedes and 1.560 at luxury-car sales champion BMW.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)