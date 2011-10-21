LONDON Britain added to pressure for reform of the world's "big four" accountancy firms by ordering the audit market to be probed by its top competition regulator after industry efforts to boost choice failed.

The companies -- Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PwC -- check the books of nearly all blue-chip companies in Britain like elsewhere in the world.

"The market for large company audits lacks sufficient competition and does not work well for customers," John Fingleton, head of Britain's Office of Fair Trading, said on Friday.

The European Union is set to propose a draft law next month that could break up the dominant four companies.

A leak showed plans to ban auditors from offering their lucrative consultancy services to the companies they audit, or even banned from consulting altogether.

Lawmakers in the EU and Britain have accused the big four of being too close to banks in the run-up to the financial crisis, giving them clean bills of health when many had to be rescued by taxpayers' money as the turmoil unfolded from 2008.

Some of the auditors are facing lawsuits in the United States stemming from the financial crisis, while Britain's Financial Reporting Council regulator is probing Ernst & Young's auditing of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers which collapsed in 2008.

Fingleton said a probe by the UK Competition Commission will complement the EU's legislative plans.

KPMG said there is already effective competition and pricing in the UK audit market and the inquiry would be a chance to bring to a head long running arguments over the market.

Deloitte said the UK market was "highly competitive" and any changes must not be to the detriment of audit quality.

Richard Sexton, PwC's board member for reputation and policy, said the probe would be an opportunity to show that the market is fair and competitive.

"There is fierce rivalry as we compete vigorously for audit appointments. All our audit engagements are for one year only, after which shareholders must vote again to decide on our appointment," Sexton said.

Ernst & Young said there is strong competition among existing players in the market and it supported increased choice of auditors for blue chip firms. The firm said it backed measures to liberaliseg ownership rules and creating a single market in Europe for auditors to boost competition.

The OFT has long had concerns about concentration in the audit market in Britain and, after provisionally deciding last May that competition issues had been identified, held a consultation over the summer.

Last year the big four earned 99 percent of audit fees paid by the country's top 100 listed companies and the average annual rate of switching auditors among them between 2002 and 2010 was only 2.3 percent, the OFT said.

Fingleton said there were high barriers to entry for new and smaller competitors.

"Voluntary and industry-led efforts to increase competition and choice in this market have proved unsuccessful," Fingleton said.

James Roberts, a senior audit partner at BDO, which competes with the big four, welcomed the referral to the competition commission and the fact the OFT had not been deterred because of EU plans to shake up the sector.

"The European proposals are far broader and seek to address audit quality and independence issues as well as market structure," Roberts said.

But Michael Izza, chief executive of ICAEW, a UK based accounting body, said the Competition Commission should not lose sight of the fact that Britain has very high standards of audit quality which should not be compromised by market intervention.

There could also be clashes with EU plans.

"We are concerned that, with two separate processes underway that could both have a significant impact, the profession could be distracted from the important role that it is playing."

The Competition Commission must reach a decision and publish its report within two years, while the approval process for the draft EU law is likely to take a year or more.

