Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne outlines his Autumn budget statement in parliament while flanked by Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander and Prime Minister David Cameron in London November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne's failure to offer any detail about extra spending cuts required from 2015 to 2017 show a key weakness in the country's debt reduction framework, an influential independent think tank said on Wednesday.

Lower UK growth forecasts, unveiled on Tuesday, have forced Osborne to pencil in an extra 15 billion pounds in public spending cuts by 2016-17, taking the government's austerity programme that began last year beyond the next national election, due in 2015.

"Until now we had been thinking of four years of cuts as unprecedented in modern times. Six years looks even more extraordinary," said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a day after Osborne announced revised growth and borrowing figures in his autumn budget statement.

"Mr Osborne will wait before clarifying his position. One presumes that he is keeping his fingers crossed that something will turn up which will make such deep cuts unnecessary. He has ended up in exactly the place he wanted to avoid -- promising further spending cuts in the period after the next election."

Osborne said on Tuesday he would still meet his target of eliminating the government's structural deficit -- that part not affected by changes in the economic cycle. But it will only be delivered in 2016/17, two years later than had been estimated in March.

Figures from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility unveiled by Osborne on Tuesday showed the UK economy was now forecast to grow by only 0.7 percent next year, way below a March budget forecast of 2.5 percent.