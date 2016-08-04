SYDNEY Australia will bring its biggest banks before parliament's economics committee each year to provide a full account of their affairs, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Thursday, as he faces calls for a public inquiry into the banking system.

Turnbull lambasted banks on Wednesday for refusing to fully pass on the central bank's quarter-point cut in its policy interest rate this week, demanding top executives appear in public and explain themselves.

Australia's "Big Four" banks - National Australia Bank Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) - have faced calls for a broader Royal Commission since the beginning of this year.

A series of scandals involving improper financial advice, interest rate rigging and insurance scams have added to the perception that banks need to be more accountable to customers.

Turnbull and his Liberal Party have ruled out a Royal Commission although it has significant support in parliament, including from minor parties which hold considerable sway in the incoming Senate following an election last month.

"What we will do now is institutionalise regular accountability and transparency," Turnbull said at a press conference in Canberra.

"So this will become, if you are a bank chief executive appearing before the House economics committee, part of your regular annual schedule. You'll appear at least annually."

A former board member of the Reserve Bank of Australia added his voice on Wednesday to growing calls for an inquiry after banks cut their interests rates by just 10-14 basis points.

For bank CEOs, Turnbull's comments amount to the lesser of two evils, helping them avoid the Royal Commission under which executives can be compelled to attend public hearings and answer questions under oath.

"I accept this is a necessary initiative in the current climate," ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said in a statement.

"I welcome the opportunity to represent ANZ's views and to answer the tough questions that I know will be forthcoming in any parliamentary appearance."

Other banks did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)