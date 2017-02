PARIS World animal health body OIE said on Thursday that Australia had reported a case of a highly pathogenic bird flu virus at an egg farm in the New South Wales region.

So far 5,000 animals have died but 50,000 are at risk of being affected, a report by the Australian authorities to the Paris-based organisation showed.

The virus was of the "H7" strain but the exact type had not yet been determined, it said.

A restricted area was established around the property, which was under quarantine restriction.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz)