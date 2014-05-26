SYDNEY Australian business investment data this week will be closely watched for further signs of a pickup in non-mining sectors and is seen likely to reinforce expectations for the central bank to keep interest rates low for longer.

Overall spending intentions for the financial year starting July 2014 will be weighed down by the resources sector, with miners continuing to scale back as projects reach completion.

The focus will switch to the non-resources sector, which is proving to be slow in taking up the slack. The median forecast of spending plans for 2014/15 is A$128 billion ($118.3 billion), versus an expected A$164 billion this fiscal year. [AU/ECI]

Commonwealth Bank economist Diana Mousina said another weak result for non-mining sectors, particularly manufacturing, was in the offing.

"This survey was taken over April-May. Over this time, the Aussie dollar was appreciating to sit above 93 U.S. cents. This is likely to dampen sentiment," she said, forecasting $53 billion for non-mining investment plans.

Overall actual capital expenditure for the three months to March is seen falling 1.4 percent in the quarter, following a 5.2 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2013.

Other data out this week include construction activity, which is expected to slip 0.2 percent in the quarter after a 1.0 percent decline.

"One of the key dynamics in Australia's growth outlook in the wake of the peak in the mining investment boom is an expectation...that investment spending intentions by firms outside mining will lift," said JPMorgan chief economist Stephen Walters.

"The economy's rotation in the sources of growth away from mining investment will remain a work in progress, with further gains likely to become clear only slowly."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is counting on low interest rates, increasing activity in the housing sector, and a lift in consumption growth to provide support over time.

It has admitted that the non-mining sector appeared to be waiting for a sustained improvement in demand before undertaking further investment.

But "such an improvement is in prospect and some business surveys have reported an increase in conditions, to around average levels," the RBA said in its latest quarterly policy statement released two weeks ago.

As a result, the RBA is forecasting the economy to grow at a below-trend pace of 2.75 percent for 2014, only picking up to between 2.75-3.75 percent in 2015.

The central bank has said the most prudent course is a period of stability in interest rates.

The RBA last cut the cash rate in August to a record low 2.5 percent. Markets expect no rate change until at least March next year, when interbank futures <0#YIB:> have a small chance of a rate hike priced in.

