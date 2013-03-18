FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
SYDNEY A top Australian central banker on Tuesday said he had been very surprised by plans to tax depositors in Cyprus as part of a bailout package and saw it as a step back for the region.
Answering questions after a speech, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said the plans for a tax threatened integrity of deposits generally and could lead to runs on banks in other euro zone countries where bailouts might be needed.
On the domestic outlook, Lowe said the RBA expected a very substantial increase in resource exports from Australia in coming years as past mining investment boosted production.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.