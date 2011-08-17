SYDNEY An Australian man had his driving license suspended for 10 months and was fined after he was caught driving a scooter made of a motorised beer cooler capable of carrying several dozen drinks -- after knocking back a few.

The unconventional scooter featured a cooler box mounted on a wheeled frame and powered by a 50 cc engine, complete with a steering handlebar. The cooler doubled as a driver's seat and was able to hold up to 48 bottles of beer.

Chris Petrie, 23 and from the northeastern state of Queensland, bought the vehicle over the internet for $A600. While assembling it at a friend's house the two sampled a few beers before Petrie decided to drive it home, according to a local television station.

"By the time we built it, it was quite late so we thought we'd go for a bit of a test run," he told Network Ten.

He was caught by the police en route and found to be more than three times over Australia's legal blood alcohol limit, and was charged with drink driving and driving without a license.

In court, the judge asked if the cooler was fully loaded and was told it was full of canned rum and Cokes, Network Ten added. The sentence included an A$500 fine.

