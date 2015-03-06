MELBOURNE An Australian senator called for an inquiry into suspected foreign bribery at top companies including miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) and contractor Leighton Holdings LEI.AX, saying the country needs tighter enforcement against corruption.

The Australian Federal Police is already investigating Leighton and BHP, which is also in talks with U.S. authorities, on the allegations. The call by Labor Senator Sam Dastyari reflects his frustration with the lack of any enforcement action in the matter by the Australian police.

"This is not simply a witch-hunt or a look at Leighton Holdings. This will be a broader look at the larger issue of foreign corrupt practices and the failure of Australian law, and it will ask what can be done and how can we improve," Dastyari said in the Senate late on Thursday.

He said while Leighton provided a strong example of corrupt practices, it was not alone.

"There are other companies and other issues, particularly the conduct of BHP," he said.

BHP and Leighton declined to comment on Dastyari's call for an inquiry. Neither has predicted what the outcomes of the investigation by the Australian police might be.

The senate is unlikely to launch an inquiry anytime soon as the committee that would be responsible for it is busy with an investigation into corporate tax evasion.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sought information from BHP in 2009 mainly related to hospitality the company provided around the 2008 Beijing Olympics and exploration and development efforts which BHP had previously terminated.

The company is in talks to resolve the matter with the SEC and is cooperating with the Australian police's investigation, BHP said in its 2014 annual report.

Australian police began their investigation into Leighton after the company itself three years ago handed over information indicating that its Leighton Offshore unit may have paid bribes to win work to expand oil export facilities in Iraq.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)