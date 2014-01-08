SYDNEY An Australian casino regulator has formally launched a mandatory investigation into Crown Resorts Ltd's (CWN.AX) fitness to operate a casino after it won approval to develop VIP gaming at a Sydney luxury resort from November 2019.

In a notice published in newspapers on Wednesday, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority of New South Wales (NSW) called for public submissions regarding the approval of a restricted gaming licence to Crown, controlled by tycoon James Packer, at the Barangaroo development.

"It is expected that the investigation will be completed in March 2014," said a spokesman for the authority. That would be a shorter timeframe for approval than the more usual period of about a year, according to local media.

Crown, which won the approval from the NSW government last year, has entered into a binding agreement with the government to develop a six-star luxury hotel resort including a VIP gaming facility at Barangaroo.

That dealt a blow to rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group EGP.AX, which holds an exclusive licence for NSW's only existing casino, also in Sydney, until 2019.

Crown shares closed up 2.1 percent at A$17.20 on Wednesday, while the market index was nearly flat.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)