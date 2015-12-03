A one Australian dollar coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Sydney, Australia, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Analysts have lowered forecasts but only modestly for the Australian and New Zealand dollars, reflecting expectations of diverging interest rates between the United States and the rest of the rich world.

A Reuters poll of 50 analysts found the Aussie dollar was likely to fall to 69 U.S. cents on a 12-month horizon, compared with a November forecast of 70 cents.

The local currency plumbed a 6-1/2-year low below 69 cents in September, but has since surged to $0.7345 helped in part by speculation of further easing by major central banks from Europe to Japan.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skipped the chance to cut rates citing prospects for an improvement in economic conditions. Markets now imply only a one-in-three chance of a move by April.

A key support for the Antipodean currencies is their attractive bond yields. Australia's 2-year bonds pay around 2 percent, while its New Zealand counterpart offers 2.6 percent - eye-popping compared with near zero in Japan and the negative yields of Germany and France.

The poll's median forecast was for the Aussie to be at 70 cents until February and 68 cents in six months. Opinions varied widely as usual with Saxo Bank at 61 cents in one-year's time versus 79 cents forecast by BBVA.

Likewise, a survey of around 44 analysts has the New Zealand dollar only gradually slipping from its current $0.6648. Forecasts put it at 64 cents in one and three months, 62 cents in six, and $0.6250 in 12 months.

Crucial to the short-term outlook will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's policy review on Dec. 10. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect it to cut rates by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, in part to try and rein in the local dollar.

Opinions again varied widely with forecasts ranging from 55 cents for Saxo Bank to $0.7148 cents for Nordea Bank.

The kiwi touched a one-month peak of $0.6690 on Tuesday, boosted in part by the global hunt for yield and stabilising dairy prices.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)