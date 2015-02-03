Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey holds a news conference after a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SYDNEY Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Tuesday the central bank has more room to cut interest rates, adding recent policy action by the government such as removing the carbon tax has helped to lower inflation.

"Inflation recorded is the lowest increase for several years. This was affected by the sharp decline in oil prices at the end of the year and the removal of the price on carbon," Hockey said.

"So getting rid of the carbon tax reduces costs in the economy, it lowers inflation and means the Reserve Bank can move to lower interest rates."

Hockey was speaking to reporters after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate by a quarter point to an all-time low of 2.25 percent.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)