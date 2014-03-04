SYDNEY Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday as widely expected and reiterated that the most prudent course for policy was likely a period of stability.

The Australian dollar dipped slightly after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) noted it was still high by historical standards. The market had priced in almost no chance of an easing from the RBA at its monthly policy meeting.

KEY POINTS:

RBA keeps its cash rate steady at 2.5 pct. It last cut rates in August

Says the fall in the Australian dollar seen to date will assist in achieving balanced growth in the economy, but adds that it remains high by historical standards.

Says monetary policy remains accommodative, credit growth remains low overall but is picking up gradually for households

Recent information suggests slightly firmer consumer demand and foreshadows a solid expansion in housing construction.

RBA expects unemployment to rise further before it peaks, but economy to strengthen over time.

Inflation still consistent with its 2-3 per cent target band over the next two years

COMMENTARY:

MATTHEW JOHNSON, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, UBS

"The Reserve Bank is using the weaker capex report to talk down the currency again. We left our GDP forecast unchanged at 0.7 percent. It looks like there was good momentum in Q1 given the building approval report. It doesn't look like the RBA is in a hurry to move rates. We see them on hold this year."

TOM KENNEDY, ECONOMIST, JP MORGAN

The RBA "has gone back to describing the currency as high by historic standards.

"They've acknowledged that it's moved slightly higher, closer to $0.90. They have (previously) set a goal of $0.85c which would be more of a safe level. By referring to it as 'high', it's a very passive way of talking it down. Certainly a lower currency would assist in rebalancing and then the RBA has less work to do."

ANNETTE BEACHER, HEAD OF ASIA-PACIFIC RESEARCH,

TDSECURITIES:

"The only real news to us is the fact they put back in the statement the phrase that the exchange rate is high. Last month, when the Aussie was at 87.5 (U.S. cents) they didn't say anything, so they're telling us they don't want the currency above 89 (U.S. cents). If they took that phrase out, the whole statement would have been a yawn."

JANU CHAN, ECONOMIST, ST GEORGE BANK

"There hasn't been a significant change in tone, and it's confirmed in the last paragraph that the rate is likely to be on hold for a period of time. So I think it's the ongoing continuation of the neutral step that it (the Reserve Bank of Australia) has adopted in recent commentary."

"In the statement itself you continue to see signs of hope in terms of the Australian economy and there are signs that things will pick up with our consumer demand and housing construction."

"We are leaving our forecast (for GDP) unchanged at 0.7 percent in the quarter and 2.5 percent in the year. The range of indicators in the past week or so have left us comfortable with that view."

"We are expecting the RBA to keep rates unchanged for most of this year, and we have our first rate hike forecasted for Q4 this year."

SPIROS PAPADOPOULOS, SENIOR ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA

BANK

"I think it's still very neutral from the RBA's perspective, they're on hold for the foreseeable future so although they've presented an upside and a downside in the statement, I think after what they told us in the February quarterly statement on monetary policy, they're very much on a neutral bias at the moment.

"We still think the RBA might need to cut again later in the year, we still expect there will be a fair bit of weakness in business investment during the course of this year, and as the RBA said today the non-mining sectors are only showing tentative signs of improvement.

"We're not going to get enough investment in the non-mining sectors to cover the hole left by mining so we still see the unemployment rate rising during the course of this year. We've got the RBA cutting again in the fourth quarter of 2014."

MICHAEL BLYTHE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CBA

"It looks like the same message, no change to the cash rate, and no change to the guidance and it seems a period of stability is the aim.

"There's a list of positives there, and while everyone has got excited about the comment about a significant drop in resource investment, it's hardly new. They were slightly more positive about the non-mining capex story than most people are, describing signs as tentative whereas most people think it's not happening at all.

"We think the transition will occur and inflation will be a bit too high for comfort, so rates up and we've got a rate rise in our forecasts for November."

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar eased slightly to $0.8920 after the policy announcement. Interbank futures remained soft after earlier falling in the wake of strong domestic home building data and show only a slim probability of a further easing at all this cycle.

BACKGROUND:

A Reuters poll of 19 analysts had found all expected the RBA to hold steady at 2.5 pct this week

Last month the central bank closed the door on further easing, saying a period of stability was likely given signs of a pick up in housing, consumption and inflation.

The bank had also dropped its reference to the local dollar being uncomfortably high, ending a long campaign to talk it lower.

Low rates have been filtering through to higher house prices and increased home building, while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again.

Figures out on Wednesday are expected to show the economy grew an annual 2.6 pct in the fourth quarter of last year, mainly thanks to strength in resource exports.

However, a decade-long boom in mining investment is on the wane and there is only patchy evidence as yet of a revival in spending among other businesses.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)