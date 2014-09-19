A worker walks past a bucket-wheel reclaimer at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in this December 3, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

SYDNEY Australia's miners face tough times amid a meteoric fall in the price of their cash cow, iron ore, but there are plenty of reasons to believe the rest of the economy can weather the storm and perhaps even profit from it.

Instead, the cool down in mining should be a relief since it offers breathing space for the 90 percent of the economy that doesn't involve digging up resources - much of it sucked up by China, Australia's major export market.

"Essentially we were told we had to make way for the miners - so put up or shut up," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital.

"Now mining is fading the rest of the economy can rebalance. We've had relief on rates, debt servicing costs are down, home prices are up and the Aussie dollar should ease over time," he added. "Really, we should be celebrating."

That is not to belittle the contribution of mining, or China's importance, to the economy. The hundreds of billions spent on resource projects helped Australia sail through the global financial crisis relatively unscathed, and extend its enviable record of avoiding a recession for 23 years.

That investment is also fuelling a sharp rise in export volumes, which is helping temper the drag from falling prices which has seen iron ore shed 37 percent so far this year.

Annual economic growth in the second quarter slowed to 3.1 percent, from 3.4 percent in the prior three months, but is still ahead of most of its rich-world peers.

Shipments of the steel-making mineral to China from Australia's Port Hedland reached all time highs in August, having climbed 62 percent in just 12 months.

That the gains came despite an economic slowdown in the Asian giant suggests Australia's lower cost producers are taking market share from competitors.

HOMES MATTER MORE

Yet the success of the miners has had drawbacks for everyday Australians.

After all the dominant miners are multi-nationals largely owned by offshore shareholders, who got much of the benefits when prices were high but bear the risks when things go badly.

Back when the mining boom was in full swing, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made it clear that the rest of the economy had to be held back or risk a damaging inflation spike.

As a result, the RBA hiked interest rates a dozen times between 2002 and 2008, when they peaked at 7.25 percent.

The advent of the global financial crisis ultimately led to rates being chopped to the current record low of 2.5 percent.

And the slowdown in mining investment has allowed the RBA to hold rates at all-time lows for more than a year, with markets expecting them to remain there well into 2015.

That's been a boon to indebted Australians. At the top of the rate cycle in 2008 households paid 13.2 percent of their disposable income in interest charges. Currently they pay 8.8 percent, the same as in 2003.

At the same time, home prices have grown 11 percent for the major cities in the year to August.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates the value of the country's housing stock surged by A$492 billion in the year to June, reaching A$5.2 trillion. That increase alone was worth almost as much as the past 10 years of iron ore exports.

That adds directly to national wealth as home ownership is relatively high in Australia, with two-thirds of households either owning outright or through a mortgage.

LOWER A$, MORE JOBS

Ballooning turnover in the housing market is also a windfall for state governments, which make a lot of money from property taxes. Again, the rebalancing is evident as the biggest beneficiaries have been New South Wales and Victoria, two states that lost out during the heyday of mining.

Revenue from stamp duty in NSW, for instance, climbed to A$5.6 billion in the year to June, 69 percent higher than two years previously.

The demand for housing has led to a surge in new building, which in turn augurs well for the labour market. Over a million people work in housing related sectors, compared to around 265,00 in mining.

Rock-bottom rates and the slowdown of offshore money into mining have also helped drag the Australian dollar to six-month lows, easing competitive pressure on a host of sectors.

It's especially welcome for tourism and education, sectors that had struggled with the high dollar. Tourism alone generates A$30 billion a year in export revenue and employs more than 540,000 Australians.

All of which might be one reason jobs across the country jumped by a startling 121,000 in August, the most on record. The number working in construction and education both reached all-time highs in the month.

"The latest data suggests the economy may be more hale and hearty than many believe," said John Peters, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The evidence shows the economy is morphing from mining investment inspired growth to a more broad based growth path. We should all be pleased that's happening."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)