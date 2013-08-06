SYDNEY Australia's central bank cut its main cash rate to a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday but did not give a clear signal that it would ease again, prompting the Australian dollar to jump half a U.S. cent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the Board will continue to assess the outlook and adjust policy as needed to foster sustainable growth in demand and inflation outcomes consistent with the inflation target over time.

KEY POINTS:

* RBA cuts its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, the eighth move in an easing cycle that began all the way back in November 2011.

* The RBA says the local dollar remains at a high level and could possibly depreciate further over time, which would help to foster a rebalancing of growth in the economy.

* It sees below-trend growth in the near term as the economy adjusts to lower levels of mining investment.

* Says inflation should remain within its medium-term 2-3 percent target over the next one to two years, even with a weaker local dollar.

* RBA says there are signs that past interest rate cuts are having an expansionary effect on the economy and further such effects can be expected over time.

COMMENTARY:

MICHAEL BLYTHE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

"For those looking for a clear guidance of further rate cuts, it just wasn't there. The decision to take out the phrase 'scope to ease' has certainly muddied the waters. It wasn't as dovish as those in the further-rate-cut camp were hoping to see."

"Whether they cut again will depend on what sort of inflation numbers they put on the table at Friday's quarterly statement. If they bump them up, that would suggest they'd be reluctant rate cutters from here. If they haven't, then there will probably be more scope to cut rates."

MATTHEW JOHNSON, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, UBS

"The market has over-interpreted the lack of forward guidance from the RBA. When you look at the statement, you find dovish changes. By and large the market has over-reacted."

HANS KUNNEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ST GEORGE BANK

"There's not quite the same suggestion that there's more room to move. Last time they spoke about a 10 percent cut in the Aussie (dollar). Now it's a 15 percent cut, and that they believe is going to help the economy over time. They are being patient. Now I guess they are likely to sit through beyond September. I'd be most surprised if anything else happens in September or even October.

"At this stage we're looking at a cash rate on hold now for a considerable period of time. We could be done, but we'll just see what nuances could be in the statement on monetary policy on Friday."

MICHAEL TURNER, STRATEGIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

"It's taken a while for the RBA to work out where the neutral level of the cash rate is. And now that they've got themselves into accommodative territory, the economy's probably slowed down a little bit more than they would have liked in the meantime, so they're kind of playing catch-up a tiny bit, you would suggest. But it'll help."

"The exchange rate has fallen in anticipation of the cut, the housing market is starting to pick up a little bit. But generally we're still looking at sub-trend growth regardless of this rate cut. It's a big hole to fill with mining investment slowing. Twenty-five basis points will help a little bit, but it's not enough. (We expect another rate cut) in Q4. That would be it for us -- 2.25 is what we're suggesting."

SHANE OLIVER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS

"No surprise - someone was talking about a 50 basis point cut, the fact that the share market fell off a little bit and the currency rose a little bit, maybe the market was hoping for a little bit more."

"At the end of the last statement, we had a line that said with inflation outlook benign, there was scope to ease policy further but that's been removed this time. The statement almost implies a neutral bias for interest rates."

"There is a reasonable probability of one more. Notwithstanding the pick-up we've seen in the housing sector, the economy has been very slow to respond to lower interest rates - it's likely to remain relatively slow over the short term. I wouldn't be surprised if the Reserve cut interest rates again. They're not going to do it next month, but in a couple of months time."

TOM KENNEDY, ECONOMIST, JP MORGAN

"When you look for the commentary that comes with the decision, there wasn't a great deal that has changed over the past month and in particular not a great deal that has changed since Glenn Stevens spoke last week."

"Out longer-term views on rates remains again unchanged. We think the RBA will again cut the cash rate in November, taking it to a terminal rate of 2.25 percent which we think will be the end of this easing cycle. We think this is going to remain this low for a considerable period of time."

BRIAN REDICAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MACQUARIE BANK

"It's as the market expected, although there's a little bit of disappointment that there wasn't a 50-point rate cut.

"In terms of the statement, a lot of people are looking at that to gauge future rate cutting possibilities, and there is really nothing in there that you can hang your hat on. The RBA doesn't tend to provide much forward guidance just after a rate cut or a rate hike. It suggests that what they've done is sufficient. But I think there could be a lot more in the quarterly statement on monetary policy released this Friday.

"I certainly think there will be more rate cuts. We have a cash rate forecast of 2.0 percent by the end of this year. The economy still needs that, as indicated by retail sales yesterday."

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar hits a session high of $0.8971, from $0.8920 just before the rate decision. Interbank futures fall as the market had been almost fully priced for a cut to 2.5 percent. Swap rates had implied a further move to 2.25 percent was likely in coming months..

BACKGROUND:

* A Reuters poll of 22 analysts had found all of them expected the RBA to cut rates to 2.5 pct this month. <AU/INT>

* The central bank last cut rates in May and has been on hold since amid signs that the stimulus was slowly trickling through to the economy.

* However, recent figures have shown consumers continue to favour saving over borrowing, business confidence had deteriorated and home building was stuttering.

* The RBA has become more concerned that a long boom in mining investment was peaking at a time when the rest of economy in the doldrums, leaving little to drive growth.

* Adding to the case for a cut was an uncertain global outlook and a slowdown in China, Australia's single biggest export market.

* With inflation low and unemployment slowly rising, there was scope to ease policy without risking a ramp up in price pressures. Markets are already pricing in a further cut to 2.25 percent by Christmas.

* Still, a drop in the Australian dollar has been positive for competitiveness and offers a windfall to resource exporters, who are also shipping more product than ever.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast and John Mair)