Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens gives a speech entitled ''Economic Policy after the Booms'' at the Australian business Economists Luncheon in central Sydney July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Australia's central bank chief said on Wednesday that record low interest rates were doing their job in supporting demand, but what the economy needs the most now is for businesses to start expanding to spur further growth.

If that were to happen, the central bank's forecasts for sub-par growth "will very likely prove to be conservative", Glenn Stevens told lawmakers at his semi-annual testimony.

"The frustrating thing is that no one can say when that will happen, or just what might be the proximate trigger," he told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics.

Stevens said the economy requires "more of the sort of 'animal spirits' needed to support an expansion of the stock of existing assets outside the mining sector."

He conceded that it is "pretty normal" at this point of the economic cycle that companies may be reluctant to expand due to uncertainty about the future pace of demand.

"There is always a period in which people can see that many of the conditions for expansion are in place but aren't yet fully confident it will happen."

But that should change over time, Stevens said, citing low funding costs, the rise in household net worth, population growth and opportunities to tap Asia's dynamic growth.

In its quarterly monetary policy report released earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it expected the economy to grow at a below-potential 2.5 percent pace by December this year. It saw the slowdown in mining investments deepening.

In the meantime, the central bank will let the current stimulatory policy setting do its job, he added.

Earlier this month, the RBA left the cash rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, marking a full year of steady rates.

"The Board has been mindful of allowing time for measures already taken to have their effects, and of the very considerable limitations for monetary policy in fine-tuning economic outcomes over short periods," Stevens said.

"It has also seen some value, in the present circumstances, in maintaining a sense of steadiness and stability."

On the Australian dollar, Stevens was asked if he still thought the high exchange rate will fall significantly at some point.

"It would remain my view that the risk that it goes down materially at some point is being under appreciated," he said.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)