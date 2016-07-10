REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. - RTX2JPSV

SYDNEY Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Sunday said his ruling government has won victory in the federal election.

Counting of votes continues but with forecasts indicating the ruling conservative government will enough seats in Parliament to secure an outright victory, Australia's opposition Labor Party on Sunday conceded defeat.

While Turnbull retained power, his gamble in calling an election, ostensibly to clear the Senate of what he saw as obstructive minor parties, backfired badly with a swing to the centre-left Labor opposition and a rise in the popularity of minor parties and independents.

