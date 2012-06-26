MELBOURNE Australia's richest woman, mining magnate Gina Rinehart, has threatened to dump her strategic stake in Fairfax Media (FXJ.AX) if she doesn't win editorial influence, prompting a 6 percent slide in the newspaper publisher's shares to a record low on Tuesday.

Rinehart's aggressive push into media, including a 10 percent stake in TV broadcaster Ten Network (TEN.AX), has helped stoke the biggest shake-up in the industry in decades, with Fairfax and rival News Corp (NWSA.O) last week announcing overhauls of their newspapers, massive job cuts and expansions online.

Rinehart, who only last week lifted her stake in the publisher of some of the country's leading broadsheets to 18.7 percent from 13 percent, is seeking up to three board seats.

Her company Hancock Prospecting said in an email statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corp that was placed on the ABC website that she had hoped to be considered as a "white knight" to help rescue the struggling newspaper empire.

"Unless director positions are offered without unsuitable conditions, Mrs Rinehart is unable to assist Fairfax at this time," the statement said.

In addition to the three board seats, Rinehart, a critic of Australia's Labor government and its controversial mining tax, Rinehart has sought influence over the newspaper's editorial direction and the right to hire and fire editors, newspaper reports have said.

Fairfax shares slid to a record low of A$0.53 in early trade, valuing the company at A$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion), or about half its value from a year ago.

Asia-Pacific region's richest woman with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion already has a board seat on Ten, where she recently spent A$20 million ($20 million) to take up her entitlement in a capital raising, holding her stake at 10 percent.

Rinehart, whose wealth stems from her stakes in iron ore and coal lodes, has been battling with three of her four children over control over the family trust, and in the same statement blamed the legal fight for holding up plans for her Roy Hill iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Hancock Prospecting sold a 30 percent stake in Roy Hill to Asian companies led by South Korean steel maker POSCO (005490.KS) and Japan's Marubeni Corp (8002.T), earlier this year to help fund the project.

Hancock said the court fight between Rinehart and her children delayed the sell down of the Roy Hill stakes, which in turn slowed down debt raising for the A$7 billion project, making it more challenging to secure the financing in the current uncertain environment.

That has delayed development of the mine, which had been due to start shipping ore in 2014.

Hancock said there has been "substantial interest" from Australia's big banks, international banks and some export credit agencies to back the project, and it is trying to line up the financing this year.

"However conditions in Australia such as but not limited to its high cost and future additional impositions, such as the world's highest carbon tax and MRRT (mineral resources rent tax), make the raising of such massive debt finance more difficult," Hancock said in the statement to the ABC. ($1 = 1.0015 Australian dollars)

