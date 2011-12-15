MELBOURNE Multi-national food manufacturers are being squeezed as tougher tactics by Australia's supermarket near-duopoly, Woolworths (WOW.AX) and Coles, relegates suppliers to the weak bargaining position of "price takers."

The sector has seen a number of deals this year as well as several plant closures.

NOVEMBER

-- SABMiller's SAB.L clinches A$11.5 billion (7.4 billion pound) acquisition of Foster's Group Ltd FGL.AX.

-- VIP Petfoods, based in northern Queensland state, begins sales process after receiving approaches from private equity firms and trade buyers.

OCTOBER

-- Pan-Asia buyouts fund Affinity Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in Australian meat products firm Primo Smallgoods in a deal that valued the company at A$740 million.

SEPTEMBER

-- Private equity group Pacific Equity Partners appoints investment banks to advise on the potential sale of New Zealand snack food business Griffin's Foods, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The deal could value the company at up to $750 million (484.6 million pounds) including debt, one of the sources said.

AUGUST

-- Asahi Group Holdings (2502.T) acquires New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for $1.3 billion.

-- China's state-owned Bright Foods agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods in August, and earlier purchased New Zealand dairy products company Synlait Milk.

-- SPC Ardmona closes fruit cannery in Victoria state.

JUNE

-- Private equity firm Lazard (LAZ.N) talks with potential partners in Asia to sell a stake in Unibic, Australia's third-biggest biscuit maker.

MAY

-- Heinz closes Girgarre tomato sauce factory and Brisbane Golden Circe beetroot processing plant, moving production to New Zealand.

JANUARY

-- Pacific Equity Partners sells chicken business Tegel Foods to Affinity Equity Partners.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Matt Driskill)