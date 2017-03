The Ford logo is pictured on the rooftop of Austria's Ford head branch in Vienna March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

SYDNEY Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Thursday it is closing its two Australian auto plants and will cease production in the country in October 2016.

Ford Australia Chief Executive Bob Graziano said the company will close its engine plant in Geelong and its assembly plant in Broadmeadows, both in the state of Victoria.

The car manufacturer has struggled with sliding sales, high costs and a strong Australian dollar.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)