SYDNEY Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Thursday Russia would take part in the G20 Summit in Brisbane later this year, laying to rest questions Russia might be barred from attending over Moscow's annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.

"Of course Russia will be at the table," Hockey told CNBC during an interview in Washington.

"But it is an economic forum and whilst we obviously will discuss some of the geo-political challenges in the Ukraine, we are not going to allow it to dominate our agenda, which is focused on how we can grow the global economy," he said.

(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)