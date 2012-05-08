CANBERRA Australia's government delivered its promised surplus budget on Tuesday, scrapping planned tax breaks but offering more cash to its traditional supporters to deflect attention from scandals that threaten Prime Minister Julia Gillard's grip on power.

Treasurer Wayne Swan said the budget would deliver a small A$1.5 billion (948.48 million pounds) surplus in the year to June 30, 2013, thanks largely to cuts in spending on defence and foreign aid and abandoning planned tax cuts for companies and savers.

Small surpluses were also forecast for the following three years, restoring budget finances after a four straight years of deficit to pay for stimulus which helped Australia avoid recession after the 2008 global financial crisis.

"The deficit years of the global recession are behind us. The surplus years are here," Swan said in budget speech to parliament.

A voter backlash against austerity measures in Europe saw voters in Greece and France abandon ruling parties at the weekend, but Gillard's unpopular government sought to avoid anger among its Labor Party heartland by announcing a raft of new cash payments to the low-paid and those on welfare.

Economists have questioned whether a surplus was needed when Australia's central bank has just cut interest rates, but Swan said the fiscal tightening would protect Australia against global turbulence, preserve its AAA credit rating and give the central bank room for further rate cuts.

"A surplus provides our best defence against dramatic changes in the global economy. A moderate recovery in the U.S. still has a long and difficult road ahead, and Europe continues to cast a shadow over the global outlook," Swan said.

Australia's economy has weathered the global downturn better than most other developed nations, as strong demand from China powered an ongoing resources boom.

Swan said business would invest a record A$120 billion in resource projects in 2012-13, with more than A$450 billion of resources investments in the pipeline and with more than half already committed or under construction.

The surplus for 2012-13 comes after a blowout in the current year's 2011-12 deficit to A$44.4 billion from November's previous forecast of A$37.1 billion.

Swan forecast the economy to grow by 3.25 percent in the coming financial year, unchanged from the previous forecast, while the unemployment rate would rise marginally to 5.5 percent from the current 5.2 percent, well below levels in the United States and Europe.

He said Australia's net debt would peak at 9.6 percent of gross domestic product in the current financial year, well below levels of around 70 percent in the euro area and over 70 percent in the United States and Britain, before falling marginally to 9.2 percent of GDP in 2012-13.

BUDGET PAIN

Much of the savings in the budget come from business and defence, giving Swan room to divert spending to benefits low income families and into new cash payments for families of school children.

The government has scrapped a planned one-percentage point cut in the company tax rate, which was unlikely to pass through parliament, saving A$4.7 billion over four years.

Delays to major defence procurements, including an already announced two-year delay in orders for the new Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, will also save A$5.4 billion over four years.

The government will also delay by one year a promised increase in its foreign aid budget to 0.5 percent of gross national income (GNI), meaning the target will now be reached in 2016-17, saving A$2.9 billion over four years.

Swan will also save almost A$1.5 billion over four years by cutting tax perks for high income earners on contributions into retirement funds, and will save A$1 billion by winding back living away from home tax breaks.

However, resource companies - facing new mining and carbon taxes from July this year - have been spared more tax pain. No changes were made to diesel fuel tax rebates which the industry feared would cost miners an extra A$2 billion a year if abolished.

GOVERNMENT POLL SLUMP

The forecast budget surplus will come ahead of elections due in the second half of 2013, helping Gillard to bolster her image as a competent economic manager at a time when opinion polls show government support near record lows around 27 percent.

Gillard holds a flimsy one-seat majority in parliament which relies upon a lawmaker who has been expelled from the party and who is under police investigation for suspected misuse of union funds to pay for prostitutes and lavish entertainment.

The member of parliament, Craig Thomson, has denied any wrongdoing, but the opposition is demanding Gillard no longer accept his vote in a move which could see the government lose its majority and force an early election.

The Labor government under former leader Kevin Rudd came to power in 2007, promising conservative economic management, but promises to deliver budget surpluses were derailed by the global financial crisis.