SYDNEY General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Monday it will recall almost 46,000 cars in Australia and New Zealand after routine testing found an automatic seatbelt tightening mechanism may fail in an accident as a result of unexpected friction with a bolt.

GM's Australian subsidiary GM Holden Ltd said it would recall certain 2014 Commodore and Caprice models a week after South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) recalled 137,500 vehicles globally because of concerns their air bags might come loose.

Earlier this month, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) recalled 466,000 vehicles globally, mostly in the United States, for possible faulty brakes and loss of a spare tire.

GM Holden said an internal investigation found the pretensioner wiring harness - which pulls the seatbelt tight - may touch a bolt on the seatbelt buckle and experience wear, creating a risk of failure in the event of an accident.

There were no reports of injuries related to the issue, which affected 41,933 vehicles in Australia and 3,744 in New Zealand.

GM Holden would contact all potentially affected customers and arrange a repair.

In December, GM Holden said it would cease all vehicle production in Australia as early as 2016.

