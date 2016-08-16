SYDNEY There's a reason Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) has beaten rivals on at least 30 occasions in the last year in securing valuable mining exploration rights in Australia’s iron ore-rich Pilbara region.

It's because the company is able to snap up newly available leases before information on them is released to the public, a Reuters examination of state mining department data has found.

Fortescue secured new exploration ground by paying Western Australia's Department of Mines and Petroleum for numerous electronic information requests on specific land parcels ahead of the free, public release of data detailing which leases had become available that day.

By identifying land that had become available ahead of the public release, Fortescue was able to successfully apply for 31 exploration leases before rivals such as BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) or Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) even knew about them, the Reuters study of the data showed.

The approach used by Fortescue is not illegal under Western Australia's "first come, first served" laws governing the transfer of mining permits. That means the company that first lodges its application for newly available leases - known as mineral tenements - on a government register wins the right to explore, and then possibly mine.

A Fortescue spokeswoman declined to answer questions about how it had secured the 31 leases identified by Reuters and sent to the company.

"In acquiring tenements, Fortescue operates in compliance with the Mining Act, and in terms of government material accesses the same information at the same time as is available to its competitors and the general public," she said in an emailed response.

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Some industry participants and lawmakers criticised Fortescue's approach, saying it goes against the spirit of rules governing the control of permits needed to hunt for new mineral deposits.

These critics say the rules are designed to ensure a competitive contest, where no single company can consistently secure the state's most promising ground ahead of rivals.

"They aren't supposed to be able to do that," said Les Lowe, president of the Amalgamated Prospectors and Leaseholders Association of Western Australia, which represents prospectors and smaller miners. "It's supposed to be a level-playing field."

Still, one mining software expert who has worked with Fortescue applauded the company for finding legal means to be first to the market.

"You wouldn't begrudge someone with a helicopter for beating the morning traffic," said the person, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media. "Fortescue is just using a helicopter."

State lawmaker Robin Chapple, a Greens politician whose electorate covers the Pilbara, said the Mining Department needed to change its systems to prevent abuse.

"It’s certainly an unfair process to small and mid-tier miners that don’t have the resources or know-how to game the system," Chapple told Reuters.

INFORMATION REQUESTS

The Reuters findings, using publicly available data, come almost 18 months after the department warned several companies to stop using software to trawl its databases to get early notice that mineral exploration leases were available.

The companies were threatened with being denied access to the systems, and a new process releasing the information for free at 4.30 p.m. every workday was introduced aimed at ensuring equity.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said Fortescue and Rio Tinto were among the companies that had previously used the software to quickly identify when promising leases had become available, but had stopped after the Mining Department warning. Fortescue and Rio declined to comment on their use of the software.

The new system, however, failed to close a loophole where paying for information requests on specific land parcels every day ahead of the 4.30 p.m. release enabled companies to get access to the same information ahead of others.

"It was just a quick fix," said an expert in tracking surrendered mineral tenements. "It took us about 3 minutes to work out how to beat the system."

Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) acting Executive Director Mineral Titles Kathlene Oliver said the department was aware Fortescue was lodging numerous paid requests ahead of the 4.30 p.m. release.

Oliver did not comment whether the practice of numerous paid requests defeated attempts to create a fairer market by banning trawling software, or whether the government was seeking to reform its systems.

Since 2002, customers have had the option to pay for live data, which show newly available leases, she said.

“Prior to being able to access digital systems, any customer (company or individual) could come to DMP and obtain official title searches for as many tenements as they required,” Oliver said.

The Reuters examination, which covered June 2015 to July 2016, found Fortescue secured rights to the leases in most cases at least an hour before the information was released publicly.

Requests to find surrendered land cost just under A$1 each and are for a specific numbered tenement.

Mining sector sources said larger miners such as Fortescue would likely have a priority list of several hundred tenements it would like to explore and possibly mine.

The applications where Fortescue secured leases before the 4.30 p.m. release of information made up about one-quarter of Fortescue's 130 known tenements secured during this period, according to the analysis.

The examination found no examples of the tactic being used by other major companies.

BHP said it relied on the 4:30 p.m. release to identify available mineral tenements, without commenting on why it did not use the tactic employed by Fortescue.

"BHP Billiton does not subscribe to any regular payment for tenement register extracts in order to identify surrendered and withdrawn tenements prior to daily release of the RSS feed," BHP said in an emailed response to questions about its practices.

Rio told Reuters it did not engage in the practice, without elaborating.

Fortescue's aggressive approach to securing tenements has helped it build a much bigger Pilbara landbank than larger rivals BHP and Rio, despite them having been in the area for several decades longer.

Fortescue, which began mining in 2008 and is now a A$14 billion company, holds mineral tenements covering close to 70,000 sq km, an area almost as big as Ireland. That compares to BHP's holding of less than 11,000 sq km and Rio's 14,000 sq km.

"(Fortescue's) argument is that if you don't have the ground you can't find anything," StockAnalaysis mining analyst Peter Strachan said. "It has also been a source of pride for Fortescue and a pitch to investors - that they have more ground than Rio and BHP combined."

($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars)

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)