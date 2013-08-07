German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
CANBERRA Australia's High Court found a controversial profits tax on iron ore and coal mines was constitutional on Wednesday, a major victory for the government that introduced the tax in July 2012 at the height of a China-led mining boom.
The High Court challenge against the tax was led by Australia's number three iron ore miner Fortescue Metals and its boss Andrew Forrest, who argued the tax discriminated against mining states and interfered with the rights of state governments to impose royalties.
But in a unanimous decision, the full bench of the High Court dismissed Fortescue's challenge to the Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT).
"The Court held that the treatment of state mining royalties by the MRRT Act and the Imposition Acts did not discriminate between States and that the Acts did not give preference to one State over another," the court said.
The tax was negotiated by former Prime Minister Julia Gillard with global miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata, now Glencore Xstrata.
The latest figures show the mining tax, which starts once profits on a project reaches A$75 million, will raise only A$4 billion in its first four years, well down on the government's initial A$10 billion estimates.
Australia's conservative opposition, favoured to win elections on September 7, has promised to scrap the tax if it wins power.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.