SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Sydney's Opera House and Bondi Beach are amongst some of the iconic landmarks featuring in Australia's first official Sydney Monopoly board game, but Sydney Harbour scooped the title of most exclusive property.

"It has taken a while, we apologize for that, but as soon as the opportunity came up, we grabbed it with both hands and we wanted to get Sydney to the Monopoly market as soon as possible," said Reid Herbert from the games manufacturer Winning Moves on Tuesday, the day the board game was officially launched.

Sydney Harbour now takes its place among other plum properties, the equivalent of Boardwalk in the U.S. version and Mayfair in the London edition.

"Sydney Harbour is highly regarded as one of the world's finest harbours for its beauty ... which is also integral to the Sydney Monopoly board," Herbert said in an earlier statement.

After deciding to make the game, the company in early 2012 called for public nominations for landmarks via Facebook. From a flood of nominations 22 places from Sydney and the greater Sydney area were selected.

"It was enlightening consulting with the public, who resoundingly favoured our two famed harbour properties, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House," Herbert added in the statement.

Other destinations include Circular Quay, "national" surfing beaches such as Manly and Cronulla, and Coogee Beach, a popular swimming spot.

Additional Sydney twists include extra points for the best float at the annual Sydney Mardi Gras, a gay pride celebration attracting over 20,000 international visitors each year.

Monopoly is played in 111 countries and in 43 languages around the world, the company said. The Sydney version is set to go on sale from November 1. (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Elaine Lies)