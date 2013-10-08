MELBOURNE The boss of Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX) will step down in 2014 and its chairman will retire in December, Australia's top gold miner said on Wednesday, four months after sparking controversy with the timing of a massive profit warning.

Newcrest said Chief Executive Greg Robinson, who took the helm in July 2011, would hand over the reins in the second half of 2014 to Sandeep Biswas, who previously headed the Pacific Aluminium arm of Rio Tinto (RIO.AX)(RIO.L).

Biswas, a chemical engineer with experience across base metals, will join Newcrest in January as chief operating officer.

Non-executive director Peter Hay will take over as chairman of Newcrest from Don Mercer, 72, who will retire in December. Mercer said he had told the board last year that he planned to retire.

