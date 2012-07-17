MELBOURNE News Corp's (NWSA.O) Australian arm News Ltd on Tuesday won a court ruling against the taxation office that will allow the company to claim just over A$2 billion (1.31 billion pounds) in tax deductions for foreign exchange losses, court papers showed.

The Federal Court in Sydney ruled that the Australian Tax Office's decision to object to the deductions would be set aside, according to the documents.

The foreign exchange losses totalled A$629.6 million in 2001 and A$1.42 billion in 2002. The ruling applied to total losses for more than 30 of News Corp's companies in Australia.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)