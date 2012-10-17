Lenders of Nine Entertainment television network, owned by CVC Capital Partners Ltd CVC.UL, agreed to a deal to swap debt for equity, giving U.S. hedge funds control of one of Australia's best-known media firms, sources familiar with the talks said.

The deal will wipe out CVC's A$1.8 billion (1.14 billion pounds) equity investment in Nine, marking the largest-ever loss on a single private-equity deal in Asia, and one of the biggest globally.

The creditors agreed to a A$2.3 billion enterprise value, which includes debt, a source close to the negotiations said.

The hedge funds, holders of Nine's A$2.3 billion in senior debt, will emerge with a combined stake of more than 90 percent in the television, ticketing and digital group. The funds are led by Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global Management.

Mezzanine debt holders, including Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners, will get a 4.5 percent stake, the source said, declining to be identified as the person was not authorised to speak to the media.

However, they did not receive any warrants, which Goldman had sought, the source said.

Nine holds about A$1 billion in mezzanine debts.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners was not immediately available for comment and Nine did not return calls seeking comment.

Local media reported that Nine's Chief Executive David Gyngell said the firm was now a "debt-free company."

"We've paid the house off," he was quoted as telling reporters as he exited talks in Melbourne.

Nine had proposed a debt-for-equity swap deal to avoid going into receivership.

CVC acquired Nine in two deals at the peak of the buyout boom in 2006-2008, overloading on cheap debt just before the global financial crisis hit.

Since then, advertising revenues have collapsed across the media sector, slashing profits at Nine and rival TV networks.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger in MELBOURNE and Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Editing by Ryan Woo)