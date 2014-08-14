Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond
FREETOWN A Christian pastor has found one of the world's largest uncut diamonds - weighing 706 carats -- in Sierra Leone's eastern Kono region.
SYDNEY An Australian hospital apologised on Thursday after mistakenly sending out death notices for 200 of its - very much alive - patients.
Austin Hospital, in Australia's second most populous city of Melbourne, erroneously killed off the patients when it faxed death notices to their family doctors.
The notices were the result of an inadvertent change to the templates the hospital sends to doctors once a patient has been discharged, operator Austin Health said in a statement.
"We apologised unreservedly to affected clinics who, for the most part, were very understanding about the error," it said.
Patient care had not been affected, the company stressed.
The Australian Medical Association said the error was unacceptable and potentially distressing to family doctors, while an opposition lawmaker said it was symptomatic of an overworked health system.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON Forget the top "Best in Show" prize, Olly the Jack Russell has gained his own celebrity status at Britain's Crufts dogs show after enthusiastically going off course and even falling flat on his face during the agility round of last week's competition.
SEOUL A South Korean animal rights group has filed a complaint with police against former president Park Geun-hye for abandoning nine pet dogs in the presidential Blue House after being dismissed from office.