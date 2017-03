SYDNEY Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday he will contest a leadership vote be held later in the day.

The vote was triggered after he was challenged by popular communications minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"There will be a party room ballot for both the leadership and deputy leadership positions later this evening. I will be a candidate and I expect to win," Abbott said in Canberra on Monday.

