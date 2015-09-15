SYDNEY New Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's history of campaigning for media deregulation fuelled a rally in the shares of domestic TV broadcasters on Tuesday as hopes soared that a potential industry consolidation will stem a decline in earnings.

Before ousting Prime Minister Tony Abbott a day earlier, ex-Goldman Sachs partner Turnbull regularly used his role as communications minister to advocate scrapping pre-Internet laws stopping media companies from merging.

The campaigning was widely seen as a way for Turnbull to present himself as a modern alternative to Abbott, who ruled out any change until the media industry, which is divided on the issue, reached a consensus.

Abbott had the public support of News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch who opposed reforms unless they allowed his cable television company Foxtel to buy exclusive sports rights.

If Turnbull defies Murdoch and pushes through the reforms, it would be the first time an Australian company can own newspaper, television and radio assets in one location.

It would also be the first time a metro television network can cater to more than three quarters of viewers in one location, enabling them to buy the regional broadcasters which already repackage their content.

Turnbull's proposal has widely been seen as a way to stop an earnings decline hitting the A$40 billion ($28.5 billion) industry as viewers, readers and listeners opt for new offerings online.

While the broader Australian stock market tumbled 1.5 percent on the first day of Turnbull's government, shares in the media companies seen poised for M&A activity, mostly major free-to-air television broadcasters, gained.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings, the second-highest rated free-to-air TV broadcaster, rose 2.3 percent amid hopes it will buy regional TV and radio broadcaster Southern Cross Media Group, which was trading flat.

Top-rated Seven West Media jumped 7 percent on hopes it might buy regional broadcaster Prime Media Group and on an announcement of a share buyback. Shares of Prime Media, of which Seven already owns 11 percent, were up 3.5 percent.

Third-rated Ten Network Holdings rose 3 percent. It is the only one among the national metro networks seen as a takeover target, with a plan to sell 15 percent of the company to Murdoch's Foxtel awaiting regulatory approval.

"These are businesses where earnings have been in decline for some time," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific.

"The clear speculation is that Turnbull coming in could lead to changes and potentially takeovers in that sector."

($1 = 1.4053 Australian dollars)

