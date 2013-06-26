CANBERRA Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard called for a caucus vote on her leadership later on Wednesday, in a bid to end uncertainty over her job.

Supporters of former leader Kevin Rudd have begun moves to try to oust Gillard less than three months before scheduled September elections, in a last-ditch move to try to turn around opinion polls showing the party on track for a massive defeat.

Gillard said she would retire from politics if she lost the vote and called on anyone contesting the leadership to do the same.

