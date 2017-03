Australia's newly elected Prime Minister Kevin Rudd walks with supporters after winning a Labor Party vote at Parliament House in Canberra June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Taylor

CANBERRA Kevin Rudd will be sworn in as Australian prime minister at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday (2330 GMT Wednesday), with Chris Bowen to be sworn in as treasurer, the office of Governor-General Quentin Bryce said on Thursday.

Rudd toppled Julia Gillard on Wednesday, taking back the top job with an election due within three months and with the party's poll standing in the doldrums.

