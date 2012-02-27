Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard addresses the media at the Parliament House courtyard in Adelaide February 23, 2012. Gillard will call for her governing Labor Party to endorse her to remain as prime minister at a special leadership vote on Monday, in a move designed... REUTERS/Regi Varghese

CANBERRA Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard convincingly won a leadership vote against rival Kevin Rudd on Monday as opinion polls show her unpopular minority government clawing back voter support despite the bitter and public leadership brawl.

In her victory news conference, Gillard said the fight in the Labour party had been "ugly" and Australians were fed up with the political brawl, but promised her government would now unite and put voters first, adding she was convinced Labour could win the next election due by mid-2013.

"Today I want to say to Australians... the leadership question is now determined," said Gillard, who won the vote 71 to 31, ending former foreign minister Rudd's hopes of returning as prime minister before the next election.

"I understand that many Australians will have their doubts that after this fight Labour will come together in a united way. We have come together before and we will do so now," she said.

"I absolutely believe that united we can win the next election. I will take Labour to that election and I am confident we can win that election."

A Newspoll on Monday showed Labor's primary support had risen to a 12-month high despite the leadership turmoil, with two-party support for the government up two points to 47 percent compared with 53 percent for the opposition, down two points.

The poll found primary support for the government had lifted to 35 points, just three points behind the government's vote at the dead-heat 2010 elections.

But more voters still preferred Rudd as prime minister than Gillard, 53 percent to 34 percent. Rudd, who was toppled as prime minister by Gillard in a party coup in June 2010, promised to end his campaign to replace Gillard.

"I accept fully the verdict of the caucus and I dedicate myself to working fully for her re-election as the prime minister of Australia, and I will do so with my absolute ability dedicated to that task," Rudd told reporters after the vote.

GILLARD NEEDS NEW POLICY VICTORIES

Gillard said she would announce a new foreign minister to replace Rudd in coming days, but may use the opportunity for other ministerial changes and to demote ministers who backed Rudd.

She also said she was not planning any major policy changes to the unpopular carbon tax, due to start on July 1, the same day as a new 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mines.

Rudd's supporters earlier put Gillard on notice that whatever the leadership result, she must lift the government's standing in opinion polls or she could still be dumped.

To do so, Gillard needs to now deliver a budget in May that wins over voters, show the carbon and mining taxes will not cost jobs and damage the economy, and sell the good news story of the Australian economy, the best performing in the developed world.

But political analysts remain divided on whether Gillard can achieve the political stability needed to be re-elected.

Sydney University political analyst Peter Chen said he believed Rudd could still recover from Monday's vote and return as a leadership rival, as he has not ruled out being drafted back to the prime ministership if Gillard falters.

"This isn't the smack-down victory for Gillard that means this issue will go away. She will get a few weeks' grace before this issue boils back into the public eye again," Chen told Reuters. "This issue is going to continue to dog the government. It will come to a head again before the end of the year."

Gillard called the leadership vote to stamp her authority over the governing Labour Party after Rudd suddenly quit as foreign minister in Washington last week after weeks of mounting infighting between the two camps.

But former Labour Party leader Mark Latham said the vote was an overwhelming vote of support for Gillard, and Rudd would be unable to mount a second challenge on the back of the result.

"There's no way Rudd, on those numbers, can come back to the leadership," Latham told Sky television.

Financial markets largely ignored the leadership fight, given only minor policy differences between Gillard and Rudd.

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Michael Perry)