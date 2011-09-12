CANBERRA Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Monday revived a controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Malaysia after the high court ruled against the policy last month, sending support for her minority government to new lows.

Gillard, who has been fending off speculation about her leadership after the high court ruling left her immigration policy in disarray, said the government would change migration laws to circumvent the court's objections.

"Malaysia offered the best answer to the issue of asylum seekers and people smuggling them. It offers the best answer now," Gillard told reporters at parliament.

Adding to Gillard's political problems, police in New South Wales state on Monday announced a new fraud investigation into spending by former union officials, including a government lawmaker accused of spending union money on prostitutes.

The lawmaker, Craig Thomson, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and police last week said there was no evidence to warrant a criminal investigation.

But Health Services Union officials gave new information to police on Monday after newspaper reports that other union officials had spent money on personal items in the 1990s.

"This will be resolved one way or another, and I'm seeking the assistance of the New South Wales police to do that," the union's new national secretary, Kathy Jackson, told reporters.

If Thomson is convicted of a crime, he would be forced out of parliament, prompting a by-election which could lead to the government losing its one-seat majority in parliament.

Australia, a nation of about 23 million people, receives up to a few thousand asylum-seekers by boat each year, stirring intense political debate over border security.

Under the Malaysian deal, Australia plans to send 800 asylum seekers to Malaysia where their refugee claims would be assessed in return for accepting 4,000 refugees from Malaysia.

The arrangement was designed to deter people smugglers who traffic people on leaky fishing boats on an often dangerous journey from Indonesia, as those arriving by boat would have no guarantee of eventually settling in Australia.

Gillard's previous plan, for an offshore processing centre in East Timor, was abandoned when Dili refused to take part.

The high court declared on August 31 the deal was invalid, because Canberra could not ensure protection for asylum seekers sent to Malaysia.

OPPOSITION SUPPORT CRUCIAL

The plan to change the migration laws faces a difficult passage through parliament, and would need support from the conservative opposition, which has criticised the Malaysian deal and instead wants a detention centre on the Pacific Islands state of Nauru.

The Australian Greens, who support Gillard's minority government and wield upper house balance of power, condemned the government move and said the party would oppose any changes to the migration laws.

"We urge the government to rethink its approach and adopt onshore processing, the Australian solution," Greens leader Bob Brown said, calling any deal between the government and the conservative opposition an "unholy alliance" in breach of international refugee norms.

International law export Don Rothwell said the government could face further legal problems, particularly with plans to amend laws to allow unaccompanied children to be sent to Malaysia to have asylum claims processed.

"There are also common law obligations of guardianship upon the minister in the case of minors whose parents are not exercising control," said Rothwell, professor of law at the Australian National University.

"Australia's obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child are also applicable."

Australia is a signatory to the U.N. convention on refugees, but Malaysia is not. The convention, agreed in 1951, spells out international legal protection and rights that refugees are entitled to from signatory states.

The move by Gillard to revive the policy came as a new poll showed Gillard's approval rating had fallen six points to 32 percent, the lowest level for a prime minister in 17 years.

The ruling Labour Party could win an election if it reinstalled former leader Kevin Rudd as leader, with support for Rudd more than double the support Gillard, the Age/Nielsen poll revealed.

The poll found Gillard's government would be easily swept from office in an election were held now, although the next election is not due for two more years.

Under Rudd, Labour would beat the conservative opposition 52-48 percent, while under Gillard it would be wiped out 42-58 percent, the polls said. Gillard toppled Rudd in a party-room coup in June 2010.

