CANBERRA Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd ruled out a challenge to incumbent Julia Gillard in a vote for the leadership of the Labour Party on Thursday.

Rudd, who was rolled by Gillard in 2010, said he gave his word a year ago that he would not challenge again, and that he would only return to the leadership if drafted with the overwhelming support of the Labour Party. But he said those circumstances did not exist at present.

Gillard has called a leadership ballot for 4.30 p.m. (05.30GMT).

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Perry)